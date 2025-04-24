Nutritionist Calls Collagen Cubes A "Game Changer", Shares Paya Broth Recipe

Wellness supplements have become the new norm for busy professionals. With that being said, collagen cubes have become increasingly popular. This product is designed to boost your overall well-being. Packed with collagen peptides and essential nutrients, they can enhance skin elasticity, promote healthy hair and improve joint pain. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal agrees on this. In her latest Instagram entry, she has shared the recipe for Paya broth cooked with collagen cubes. Palak explains that these supplements “nourish your skin, gut and joints.”

In the clip, Palak Nagpal says, “If you are living abroad, I know time isn't always on your side when it comes to cooking. That's why keeping these natural collagen cubes ready in your freezer can be a total game changer.” Additionally, she reveals that the cubes can be used to prepare soup, flavourful rice and quinoa.”

Paya broth recipe

Ingredients

4-6 goat trotters (paya) – cleaned well

1 roughly chopped onion

1 tbsp crushed ginger

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp whole or crushed black pepper

Salt to taste

6-7 cups of water

Optional: 1 bay leaf, small cinnamon sticks and a few coriander stalks

Method

Boil the trotters in water for 5 minutes. Discard water, rinse the paya again to remove scum/odors. In a large pot, add blanched paya, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, pepper, salt, and water. Add optional whole spices if using. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer on the lowest heat for 4–5 hours. Top up water if needed. The broth should be rich, slightly gelatinous, and aromatic. Once done, strain the liquid into a clean bowl. Discard solids or keep meat if you want to use it separately. Let the broth cool completely. Pour into an ice cube tray and freeze.

On a concluding note, Palak Nagpal shares, “Paya broth is rich in collagen, amino acids and minerals that support gut health, joint and cartilage repair, bone strength, post-workout recovery and immune function. It's a natural, time-tested remedy for overall healing and resilience.”

