"Bad Teleprompter, Bad Escalator": Trump On What He "Got" From UN

US President Donald Trump, while addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, said that "a bad teleprompter and a bad escalator are all he got from the United Nations."

Trump began his speech at the headquarters of the global body in New York by saying that his teleprompter was non-functional.



"I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working," he said, claiming he was still happy to be in the General Assembly hall, as reported by CNN.

"I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," he said, in his first United Nations address since returning to the White House.

A few minutes later, Trump appeared to be reading from a printed copy of his speech.

Mocking the United Nations, Trump said that the institution is failing to help peace efforts and commented on the quality of the headquarters building.

"The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it -- it has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to it," Trump said while complaining about a broken escalator at the New York headquarters.

A bad escalator and a bad teleprompter are all I got from the UN, Trump said as he concluded his speech.

He reiterated that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his claim from the podium of the United Nations to world leaders gathered here for the 80th session of the General Assembly.

"Likewise, in a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable...Some were going for 31 years. Two of them, 31 think of it, 31 years. One was 36 years, one was 28 years," news agency PTI quoted Trump as saying.

