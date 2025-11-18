Advertisement

Trump Lauds UN Security Council Vote For His Gaza Peace Plan

The vote was "acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me," he wrote on social media.

Trump said that the move will lead to "further Peace all over the World".

US President Donald Trump hailed the UN Security Council's vote Monday in favor of his Gaza peace plan, claiming it would lead to "further Peace all over the World."

The vote was "acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me," he wrote on social media. "This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations (and) will lead to further Peace all over the World." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Gaza Peace Plan, UN Security Council, Donald Trump
