Trump Lauds UN Security Council Vote For His Gaza Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump hailed the UN Security Council's vote Monday in favor of his Gaza peace plan, claiming it would lead to "further Peace all over the World."

The vote was "acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me," he wrote on social media. "This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations (and) will lead to further Peace all over the World."

