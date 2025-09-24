"Don't Want To Be Doctor": Teen Dies By Suicide On Day Of MBBS Admission

A 19-year-old student from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died by suicide on the day he was scheduled to leave for admission to a medical college.

The victim, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, reportedly left behind a suicide note stating that he did not want to become a doctor.

A resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, Anurag lived with his family and had recently cleared the NEET UG 2025 examination with a 99.99 percentile and secured an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category. Following his success, he was being prepared to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission to an MBBS course.

According to police, Anurag died by suicide at his residence before he could leave for Gorakhpur. He was found hanging at home. A suicide note was recovered from the scene. While officials have not released the contents of the note to the media, police sources stated off the record that Anurag had written that he did not wish to become a doctor.

The case is currently under investigation by the Navargaon Police.

