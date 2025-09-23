Tamil Nadu Student Stripped, Hit With Slippers By Fellow Students

An Industrial Training Institute (ITI) student was stripped and humiliated by a group of fellow students at a government hostel in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said the police, adding that three juveniles have been taken into custody for subjecting the student to ragging.

A 40-second video of the incident which NDTV can't independently verify, shows the victim in nude, being harassed by a few students.

One of them holds a towel, what the victim appears to have draped himself with before he was stripped.

The student pleads to be allowed to wear his trousers, but his appeals are ignored, shows the video.

In the video, three students are seen harassing the young student - one filming the act, another striking him with a slipper, and a third passing lewd remarks about the victim's private parts. Several others are seen seated or standing nearby, watching the harassment unfold.

"The students study at an ITI and stay at the Kallar Reclamation Hostel at Chekkanoorani. The incident, we understand, took place on the 18th of September. We are interrogating the juveniles in conflict with law," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The opposition AIADMK blamed the incident on the alleged rise in drug abuse in the state.

Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "There is no connect between the values taught in schools and what they indulge in. The ruling DMK should hang its head in shame."

The state government is yet to issue an official response, though the ruling DMK has said law will take its course. Dr Syed Hafeezullah, DMK spokesperson, said, "There are stringent anti-ragging laws and systems in place. The Warden has been suspended and law will take its course".

In the past, the state government and the police had denied allegations, saying Tamil Nadu is neither a drug manufacturing state nor a high consumption state. They also cite NCRB data to bolster their claim.