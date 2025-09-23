Advertisement

Trump Administration Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, Floats New Rules

The new proposal seeks to scrap the existential lottery system andimplement "a weighted selection process that would generally favour the allocation of H-1B visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens, while maintaining the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels".

Read Time: 1 min
Trump Administration Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, Floats New Rules
The United States has proposed to amend the regulations of the H-1B visa programme

The United States has proposed to amend the regulations of the H-1B visa programme just days after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to curtail it.

The new proposal by the Department of Homeland Security seeks to scrap the existential lottery system and implement "a weighted selection process that would generally favour the allocation of H-1B visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens, while maintaining the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels".

Last week, Trump had signed a proclamation announcing a $100,000 fee for each new application.

Donald Trump, H1b Visa 1 Lakh Dollar Fees, H1B Visa Fee Hike Effect
