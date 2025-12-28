Nothing Will Happen To Me: BJP Councillor's Husband To Woman He Raped

A BJP councillor's husband in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has been accused of raping a woman at knifepoint, making a video of the act, and later threatening her with it to force her into repeated sexual relations. When the survivor confronted him on camera, saying she would post the video of their interaction on social media, the man brazenly said nothing would happen to him.

The man has been identified as Ashok Singh, the husband of a BJP councillor in the Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad. A video purportedly showing Singh abusing a police officer and threatening the survivor has been shared widely on social media, triggering outrage.

In the viral clip, the accused is allegedly heard saying, "What will happen to me? Nothing will happen. Complain wherever you want, nothing will happen to me," while the woman can be heard crying in the background and talking about filing a complaint.

The woman submitted a written complaint to Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Hansraj Singh on Monday, alleging that the crime took place about six months ago and that she had remained silent due to threats to her life and family. The SP immediately transferred the investigation to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Trivedi.

According to the survivor, Ashok Singh, a resident of Karhi, entered her house, raped her at knifepoint, recorded the act on his mobile phone, and threatened to kill her and her family if she spoke about the incident.

The woman alleged that he approached her again on December 20, molested her, and renewed his threats, demanding that she comply with what he wanted or face public humiliation through the release of the video.

She claimed that Singh has a criminal background and had earlier been externed from the district. This, she said, emboldened him to act with impunity and threaten her openly.

The survivor said Singh regularly comes to her shop, abuses her verbally, and repeats his threats, creating an atmosphere of fear and harassment.

Inaction?

The woman has alleged that despite approaching the police five days ago, no concrete action has been taken so far, and she fears for her safety. She has warned that the police will be responsible if any harm comes to her or her family.

Police officials said they are verifying the authenticity of the viral video and examining all evidence.

No arrest had been officially confirmed so far.