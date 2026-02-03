Lawyers Thrash Man Accused Of Raping, Blackmailing Minor Schoolgirl

In an explosive turn of events that has left the city reeling, lawyers and outraged onlookers beat up a 19-year-old accused of raping and blackmailing an innocent 11th-grade student, turning a routine court appearance into a fight right inside the premises of Bhopal's district court.

The accused, Osaf Ali Khan, was produced before the court by the police on Tuesday after his arrest for crimes against a minor girl in Bhopal. What was supposed to be a standard remand hearing quickly descended into an altercation as a group of furious lawyers surrounded the police escort and the handcuffed accused, allegedly assaulting him in broad daylight.

Screams echoed through the corridors as fists flew, with advocates reportedly beating Khan while demanding justice for the young victim. Police officers rushed in to intervene, leading to a heated argument between the lawyers and law enforcement personnel. A viral video capturing the intense argument and physical confrontation has since surfaced on social media.

According to police, the accused befriended the Class 11 girl through one of her friends and lured her into a relationship with promises of love and marriage. In July last year, he took her on a "ride" to a secluded spot in Khanugaon, where he allegedly raped her inside a car and secretly recorded an obscene video of the assault.

The nightmare didn't end there. Khan then blackmailed the terrified teenager, demanding Rs 1 lakh and threatening to leak the video if she didn't comply. In fear and humiliation, she managed to pay him Rs 40,000. When she tried to cut ties by blocking him, he escalated the torment, showing the explicit clip to her friends and mounting intense mental pressure on her to convert her religion, even forcing her to recite the Kalma and perform namaz against her will.

Distraught and broken, the minor finally confided in her family. Supported by members of Hindu organisations, she filed a complaint at the Kohefiza police station. An FIR was immediately registered under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, along with sections for rape, extortion, blackmail, and related offences.

Kohefiza Station House Officer Krishna Gopal Shukla confirmed, "The accused was arrested swiftly after the complaint. His mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis. We have taken him on a two-day police remand for detailed questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and strict action will follow based on emerging evidence."