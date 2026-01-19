He Saw Her Secret: Gwalior Mother Gets Life Term for Killing 5-Year-Old Son

A disturbing case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her own five-year-old son. According to the prosecution, the incident dates back to April 28, 2023. Jyoti Rathore, wife of police constable Dhyan Singh Rathore, was allegedly involved in an affair with her neighbour Uday Indolia. Investigators said that Jyoti's son, Jatin, saw his mother in a compromising position with Uday.

Fearing Jatin could reveal (to his father Dhyan) what he witnessed, Jyoti took a horrifying step. She threw her five-year-old son from the two-storey roof of a building. Jatin battled for life but died within 24 hours.

Case Initially Treated As Accident

Initially, Jatin's death was treated as an accident due to a fall from a rooftop. But the truth, police said, could not stay buried. Fifteen days after the crime was committed, Jyoti broke down and confessed to Dhyan.

Dhyan had already begun suspecting that something was terribly wrong after his son's death. He allegedly recorded multiple audio and video conversations in which Jyoti admitted what happened, and he also collected CCTV footage from cameras installed at their home.

Armed with these incriminating materials, Dhyan approached the police and filed a complaint.

Jyoti's Lover Named Accused But Later Acquitted

The police registered a case and named Jyoti and her lover Uday as accused. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed in court. During the trial, the court held Jyoti guilty based on the evidence presented and sentenced her to life imprisonment.

However, Uday was acquitted, with the court citing a lack of evidence against him.

Thatipur Police Station in charge Kamal Kishore said the case was registered after the husband's complaint, and the investigation pointed towards the wife's role, including CCTV review.

Government Advocate Dharmendra Sharma said the court relied on circumstantial evidence to convict Jyoti, while the second accused was given the benefit of the doubt.