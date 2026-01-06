How Gwalior Cops Cracked Blind Murder Case Using Omelette Clue, AI

Madhya Pradesh Police have cracked a blind murder case involving a woman whose body was found in a forest area with the help of a small clue of an omelette slice, digital payment records and artificial intelligence tools, leading to the arrest of the accused in the Gwalior district, an official said.

The body of a woman was found in the forest area under the jurisdiction of Gola Ka Mandir police station in the Gwalior district on December 29. The woman's face was thrashed by a heavy rock, and it was difficult to identify, following which police took the help of AI to develop her sketch, the official added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmvir Singh told ANI, "It was a challenging case, as a woman's dead body was found under Gola Ka Mandir police station on December 29. It was a blind case, and the woman could not be identified. Prima facie it was a very brutal murder case. During the investigation of the case, initially, when the body was checked, a piece of omelette was found. Based on it, food stalls within a 200-meter radius were questioned, and it was found that a woman had eaten an omelette with two men."

"After that, CCTV footage of that area was also reviewed, and two men were seen in the footage. It was also found that they had made an online payment for the omelette. Based on this small piece of evidence, the police followed the trail and arrested the accused, Sachin Sen, a resident of Gwalior, this morning," the officer said.

He added that the woman was originally from Tikamgarh and had been living here with her husband for some time. She came into contact with Sachin Sen a week ago and started living with him.

"Sachin Sen had doubts that she had relationships with several men, and out of that resentment, he conspired to murder her.

The accused took her to a forest area near the main road and then crushed her head with a rock, killing her. Evidence, including a jacket and other items, was collected from the scene. AI was also utilised to develop a sketch of the woman and coordinated with Tikamgarh Police. After that, with the help of all the evidence, CCTV footage, field input, and forensic evidence, police were able to identify the victim and arrest the accused," Singh added.

The officer further said that the woman was in a relationship with the accused and had been living with him for the past 7-8 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)