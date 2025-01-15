Man Shoots Daughter In Front Of Cops, Panchayat, Days Before Her Wedding

Her wedding was four days away. But her father shot her dead because she wanted to marry someone else. This shocking murder took place in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where a man shot and killed his 20-year-old daughter in front of police officers. The daughter, Tanu Gurjar, had publicly opposed the marriage arranged by her family, expressing her desire to marry a man of her own choice.

The killing unfolded Tuesday evening around 9 PM in the Gola Ka Mandir area of the city. The victim's father, Mahesh Gurjar, allegedly enraged by a video his daughter posted on social media earlier that day, shot her at close range using a country-made firearm. Tanu's cousin, Rahul, allegedly acted as an accomplice, firing additional shots that ensured her death.

Just hours before her murder, Tanu recorded and shared a video on social media, accusing her family of pressuring her into a marriage against her will. In the 52-second video, she named her father, Mahesh, and other family members as responsible for her predicament, expressing fears for her life.

"I want to marry Vicky. My family initially agreed but later refused. They beat me daily and threaten to kill me. If something happens to me, my family will be responsible," Tanu stated in the video.

The man she referred to, Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra and had been in a relationship with Tanu for six years.

After the video went viral, police officers led by Superintendent Dharmveer Singh rushed to Tanu's home to mediate between the conflicting parties. A community panchayat was also in session, attempting to resolve the matter.

During the intervention, Tanu refused to stay at home, requesting to be taken to a One-Stop Centre - a government-run initiative intended to support women affected by violence - for safety. However, her father insisted on speaking to her in private, claiming he could persuade her to comply.

What followed was a horrifying escalation. Mahesh, armed with a country-made firearm, shot his daughter in the chest. Simultaneously, Rahul fired shots that struck Tanu's forehead, neck, and the area between her eye and nose. Tanu collapsed immediately, dying of her injuries.

The father and cousin then turned their weapons on the police and family members, threatening further violence. Mahesh was subdued and arrested, but Rahul managed to escape with the pistol.

The murder occurred amidst preparations for Tanu's wedding, which was scheduled for January 18.



According to the police, Mahesh Gurjar has been arrested and the weapon used in the murder has been seized. Efforts to locate and apprehend Rahul are underway. The police are also reviewing Tanu's social media accounts.

