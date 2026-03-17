Ujjain Student Killed In Canada, Family Battles Grief, Rs 50 Lakh Burden

The narrow lanes of Parsvnath City in Ujjain are quieter than usual. Inside one home, silence has replaced dreams. A young life that once carried hope across continents has returned only as a memory and a father now waits, not for his son's call, but to be able to perform the final rites.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the grieving family of Gurkirat Singh Manocha, a student whose life was tragically cut short in Canada. Sitting beside the family, the Chief Minister assured them that the state would stand by them not just in grief, but in the difficult journey that lies ahead.

"We are in touch with the Canadian government through the Government of India," he said, "This is our family, our city's child. The government will support whatever decision the family takes."

Gurkirat, a young student from Ujjain, had gone to Canada with dreams funded by an education loan, dreams carried by a father who worked tirelessly in the food industry to secure his son's future. He was pursuing a Post-Degree Diploma in Business Management at Northern Lights College in Fort St John.

But on March 14, those dreams were brutally shattered.

Gurkirat was first assaulted by a group of 10 to 12 men. Injured and vulnerable, he was later run over by a vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital, but he could not survive.

Now, the grief is compounded by an unimaginable reality.

To bring Gurkirat's body back to India, the family has been asked to deposit nearly $40,000 around Rs 35 lakh. The hospital procedures will take another 15 days, and transporting the body to Ujjain would cost an additional Rs 10 lakh.

For a father who lives in a rented house, this is not just a logistical challenge it is an emotional and financial collapse. "I took a loan to send him abroad," Gurjeet Singh wrote in his appeal. "I wanted him to have a better life. I do not have the means to even bring him back."

Gurkirat's father, Gurjeet Singh, submitted an application to Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya and Chief Minister, requesting urgent assistance. He stated that the family now wishes to perform Gurkirat's last rites in Canada and bring his ashes back to Ujjain. For this, he has requested that the government expedite visas for Gurkirat's elder brother, Prabhkirat, and cousin, Saheb Singh. He has also sought financial assistance of nearly Rs 50 lakh to cover travel and hospital-related expenses. Both the MP and the Chief Minister have assured full support.

The decision to perform the last rites in Canada was not an easy one, it was forced by circumstances. Initially, the family wanted to bring Gurkirat's body back to Ujjain for the final rites. But they were informed that the process could take nearly three weeks and overwhelming costs which ultimately compelled the family to change their decision.

In his application, Gurjeet Singh wrote: "I live in a rented house and work in the food industry to support my family. For my son's bright future, I took an education loan and sent him to study in Canada. On March 14, he was brutally killed. I do not have the financial means to perform his last rites. I request the government to help."

What remains now is a family's grief, and a dream gone sour.