Madhya Pradesh High Court To Inspect Bhojshala Site Before Next Hearing

The long-pending dispute over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar came up for hearing on Monday before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court has fixed April 2 as the next date of hearing and announced that judges will conduct a personal site inspection of the premises before the next round of arguments begins.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthy. To ensure the case moves forward without delay, the bench decided to hear the principal parties first. Those who have filed intervention applications will only be allowed to present their arguments later, following a Supreme Court directive to expedite the matter.

A central part of the current proceedings is the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report. The survey, which lasted nearly 100 days starting in March 2024, involved a multidisciplinary team of experts who investigated the temple-mosque complex and its surrounding area.

The report indicates that the site has served religious, educational, and social purposes across different historical periods. Investigators found inscriptions in multiple languages, including Sanskrit, Prakrit, Arabic, and Persian. Among the discoveries were references to a play staged in a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and texts believed to have been composed by Raja Bhoj.

The ASI recovered more than 1,700 artifacts during its investigation. These include sculptural fragments of Lord Shiva and Vasuki Nag, along with architectural motifs like lotus carvings and floral designs typical of traditional temple architecture.

At the same time, the survey documented 56 Arabic and Persian inscriptions and noted Islamic architectural features such as arches and mihrab orientations. These findings point to the structure's later use as a mosque or dargah associated with the Sufi traditions of Kamal Maula.

During Monday's hearing, the Muslim side raised objections regarding the ASI report. The High Court has previously given all parties two weeks to submit their suggestions and objections concerning the survey findings.

A team of senior legal representatives appeared in court, including Additional Solicitor General Sunil Jain for the ASI and Advocate General Prashant Singh for the state government. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain joined the proceedings via video conferencing, alongside representatives from the Hindu Front for Justice and the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society.

The case involves complex constitutional questions regarding the right to worship and the permission to offer Namaz at the complex. While the matter was briefly transferred to the principal bench in Jabalpur, it has since been sent back to the Indore Bench for further proceedings.

With the ASI report now unsealed and shared with all parties, the High Court will focus on the filed objections during the next session. The upcoming site inspection by the judges is expected to provide further context as the court determines the next steps in this closely watched heritage case.