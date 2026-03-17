On Camera, Thief Steals LPG Cylinder, Jewellery In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

A thief broke into a locked house in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh and stole valuables, including an LPG cylinder, while the owner was away. The incident, which was recorded on CCTV, took place in Krishnapuram Colony, Ward No. 10 at the residence of Neetu Rajawat.

Rajawat had left for her maternal home on Monday and discovered the theft upon her return the following day. According to the victim, the house was ransacked, and gold and silver jewellery, cash, and important documents were taken along with the gas cylinder.

CCTV footage from the area shows one of the suspects carrying the cylinder on his shoulder as he walked away from the premises. The recording has been handed over to the police to assist in the investigation. The incident comes amid LPG concerns.

Officers at the Kotwali Police Station have identified the suspects using the CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt. Authorities indicate that arrests are expected shortly.

In a separate case in Bhopal's Lalghati area, a gas cylinder theft was reported at the residence of an advocate. Three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle allegedly took four empty cylinders from the parking area of the house.

The state currently manages a large LPG network with over 1.76 crore consumers. This includes approximately 84 lakh served by Indian Oil, 44 lakh by BPCL, and 48 lakh by HPCL. To meet this demand, 11 bottling plants operate across Madhya Pradesh to supply various distributors.

State-Wide Action Against Black Marketing

The state government has increased its oversight of fuel supplies due to current market uncertainties. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput are conducting daily reviews of the situation. To help stabilise the market, oil companies have released nearly 1.2 lakh additional cylinders for domestic use.

Authorities are also conducting a crackdown on hoarding and black marketing. Recent inspections at 1,116 locations have resulted in the seizure of 1,825 cylinders, with FIRs registered in several cases. A state-level committee is now monitoring the supply and distribution of LPG and other fuels.