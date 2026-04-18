Rammed By MLA's Son With Thar, Victims Allege No Help, Seek Treatment Costs

The five people allegedly rammed by a BJP MLA's son with his Thar SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri now struggle to pay for their treatment, claiming that they received no help from the accused after the incident left them injured.

Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, had allegedly rammed three men riding a motorcycle and two women pedestrians earlier this week. Those injured in the incident were identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni.

Sanjay Parihar said they had gone to meet the MLA with two policemen. "But he said he's going to the gym and that he will call the town inspector so we can inform him. We were asked to leave. We did not receive any call later. No arrangements were made for our treatment," he claimed.

Sita Verma, a school teacher who had sustained injuries to her head and lower back, said that she is paying for her treatment out of her own pocket. "We were going to school when the car hit us from behind. Then it hit a motorcycle. We want our medical expenses to be covered," she added.

Read: "I Was Blaring Siren, Why Didn't You Move?" MLA's Son After Ramming 5 With Thar

Eyewitnesses and victims allege that instead of helping, the accused argued with them and tried to justify his actions. In a viral video, the accused was heard saying, "I honked and used the siren. Why were they swerving?"

Police Action

A case was registered under sections 281 and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), dealing with rash and negligent driving and acts that endanger lives. Section 281 provides for a maximum punishment of six months' imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000, while Section 125 (a) carries a maximum punishment of three months or a fine of up to Rs 2,500. Both are bailable offences.

The accused was not arrested and was instead served a notice and allowed to leave. The police have stated that since the maximum punishment under the invoked sections is less than seven years, arrest was not deemed necessary.

Ayush Jakhad, City Superintendent of Police, has stated, "We have seized the vehicle and served a notice to the accused. The victims sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. No one is above the law."

There were allegations that the accused also flaunted his political backing, claiming that his MLA father would save him even in serious cases. The police maintain that there is no concrete evidence to support such allegations. "These claims have been brought to our notice, but we do not have concrete evidence to support them," the SP said.

The FIR was initially registered against an "unknown driver," and Dinesh Lodhi's name was added only after the matter gained traction, with the police describing it as a "technical correction."

Responding to allegations that the vehicle was allegedly being driven without a registration plate and was fitted with a hooter, police stated that action will be taken for these violations separately.

MLA's Statement

MLA Pritam Lodhi issued a statement asserting that the public is more important to him than his family and that he himself ensured an FIR was registered against his son. He stated that anyone found guilty must face consequences.

Dinesh Lodhi's Past Record

The latest case has also renewed focus on the accused's past record. Dinesh Lodhi has previously been embroiled in multiple controversies. In 2023, an FIR was filed against him for allegedly threatening a man. In 2024, he allegedly tried to run over his neighbours with his vehicle in Gwalior, an incident that reportedly led to his arrest and jail time.