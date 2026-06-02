Telangana Man Dies After Thar Falls Into Well, Cops Suspect He Was Watching IPL

A 28-year-old man died after the Thar which he was driving plunged into an agricultural well in Telangana's Jagtial town on Sunday night. Two of his friends who were travelling with him escaped with injuries.

The man who died has been identified as Dasari Arun, a resident of Jagtial town. His friends Ashwin and Nivesh were rescued by locals and later shifted for treatment.

According to police, the three friends had gone to Morapelli village to attend a gathering with another friend. After spending some time there, they started their return journey to Jagtial. While travelling on the narrow Morapelli-Thatipalli road, the vehicle suddenly went off the road and fell into a nearby well.

Police are also looking into reports that the youths were watching the IPL final match on a mobile phone while travelling. Officials said that the exact reason for the accident is still being investigated.

Local residents said they heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. Two morning walkers who were nearby immediately jumped into action. One of them entered the well while others helped from above. They broke the vehicle windows and managed to pull out Ashwin and Nivesh.

However, Arun remained trapped inside the vehicle. According to family members, the steering wheel and seat belt pinned him inside, making rescue efforts difficult. Despite repeated attempts, locals could not pull him out.

Arun's father said his son did not consume alcohol and was known to be a careful person. "He owned the vehicle and was driving it. We do not know how the accident happened. The car went straight into the well", he said.

Police and fire department personnel later reached the spot and launched a rescue operation on Monday. After hours of effort, the vehicle was pulled out using a crane. Arun's body was found inside the SUV.

"A case has been registered. We are collecting statements from survivors and witnesses. The exact cause of the accident will be known only after a detailed investigation," the police said and further investigation is on.