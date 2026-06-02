Raveena Tandon's Mother Robbed Of Rs 25 Lakh Jewellery, Close Aide Arrested

Jewellery and watches worth around Rs 25 lakh belonging to Raveena Tandon's mother were allegedly stolen, with the Juhu Police arresting a woman known to the family in connection with the case.

What We Know

Items worth around Rs 25 lakh, including jewellery and watches belonging to Raveena Tandon's mother, were allegedly stolen. A close aide to the family has been arrested by the Juhu Police in connection with the incident.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as 47-year-old Rashi Chhabria, had been visiting the Tandon household since 2020. She had reportedly gained the family's trust by offering help and care to the actor's mother.

Police said the woman is accused of breaking open a locker in the house and stealing gold and diamond jewellery along with two expensive watches.

The theft came to light when the family noticed that valuables were missing from the locker. Initially, they questioned the accused, who denied any involvement and claimed no knowledge of the incident.

As suspicion grew, the family approached the Juhu police and filed a formal complaint. During the course of the investigation, the accused was taken into custody and questioned, following which she allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police officials confirmed that the accused has been arrested and some of the stolen watches have been recovered from her possession. Efforts are underway to trace and recover the remaining jewellery.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Inputs Credit: Rizwan Shaikh)



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