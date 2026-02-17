Raveena Tandon Reveals Why She Rejected <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> And <i>Chaiyya Chaiyya</i>

Raveena Tandon does not need an introduction. She has mesmerised audiences time and again with her stellar acting skills. Recently, she spoke about why she turned down major projects such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. In a recent interview, she explained that her choices at the time were guided by her career goals.

What Raveena Tandon Said

Talking to Zoom, Raveena revealed why she said 'no' to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with which Karan Johar made his directorial debut. The film starred Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, talking to Zoom, Raveena said, "I had my reasons to reject certain films. For example, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan always says that you didn't do my first film, but I tell him that I would have loved to do it, and you are my friend, but unfortunately, during that time in my career, I couldn't have restarted my career by playing second lead after leaving at a point which was Mohra."

She added, "It was very necessary for me to start off, even if I have five scenes and five songs, but as a solo heroine. I had to restart my career like that, which was very difficult, but I was like you have to do this. It worked for Rani Mukerji because she was a young and fresh face, but for me, it was not trying to start off from where I left off; that was a really difficult decision for me."

Raveena also shared that she had declined the popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam. The track, filmed with Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, later became one of the most celebrated songs in Indian cinema.

Raveena said, "Chaiyya Chaiyya came, and I was dying to do it, but I didn't want to be branded 'item girl'. So I remember telling Mani Ratnam Ji that I am dying to do a film with you, I want to be in every film of yours, but unfortunately, I can't do this song. These are the regrets that you do have, but then you can't do everything in life."

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and quickly became a popular name in the industry. Her popular films included Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja among others. Her daughter, Rasha Thadani, also debuted in the industry recently.



