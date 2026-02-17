Rajkummar Rao's Wife Patralekhaa Reacts After Actor Shuts Down Online Chatter About His Viral Look

Rajkummar Rao has sparked widespread discussion online with a new look featured in a viral video. His hairstyle, tinted glasses, and beard-moustache combination quickly became the focus of attention, with social media users debating whether the transformation was for his rumoured role as former India captain Sourav Ganguly or due to hair loss.

Addressing the speculation, the actor issued a clarification, confirming the look is for his upcoming biopic, Nikam. While a large section of the internet assumed the appearance was for the Sourav Ganguly film, Rao said he will begin preparing for that project after completing Nikam.

About The Viral Video

In the viral video, Rajkummar is seen posing for photographers at an event, later joined by filmmaker Farah Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He is dressed in a black shirt, and, departing from his usual clean-shaven style, sports a beard and moustache along with tinted spectacles.

Patralekhaa Responds

His wife, Patralekhaa, reacted to the online chatter by backing him in an Instagram Stories post, saying she is "proud" of his dedication. Sharing Rajkummar's post, she wrote: "So proud of you, rajkummar_rao. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn't see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, and actor's life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life."

Rajkummar's Note

Rajkummar titled his post: "My being is through my art."

He wrote: "Just finished shooting for my next biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded that I change physically-which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work, which I've done in Nikam-be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age), or making my hair thin (which my hair stylist was very much against), but everyone told me not to go half-bald for Bose also, and to gain that much weight, or not stop eating and lose so much weight for Trapped, or not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren't rolling during Srikanth."

He added, "For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas, lots of sweets, and my fav aloo parathas and biryani-and not using anything glam to look the part. Hopefully, when you see the film, which will release soon, you'll see all that hard work on screen."

Sharing an update about the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Rajkummar wrote, "And now it's the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you and entertain you through my work. Much love."

About Nikam

Though official details of Nikam remain under wraps, the film is reportedly based on Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, an Indian special public prosecutor known for handling high-profile murder and terrorism cases. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India, representing the field of law, in 2025.



