Internet Wonders What Rajkummar Rao's Viral New Look Is About: "Hair Loss Or Sourav Ganguly Biopic?"

Rajkummar Rao has caught the Internet's attention with his dramatic new look. In the viral video, his hairstyle, tinted glasses, and beard-moustache combo became the talking point. The Internet appears divided on whether the actor is sporting the look to play former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly in his biopic or if he has simply lost hair.

Breaking Down Rajkummar's Look and Internet Comments

In the viral video, Rajkummar poses for shutterbugs at an event. Later, filmmaker Farah Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra join him.

He is dressed in a black shirt.

Ditching his usual clean-shaven look, Rajkummar sports a beard and moustache. He is also seen wearing a pair of tinted spectacles.

One section of the Internet pointed out that Rajkummar appears to have lost hair, while another speculated that he might be prepping the look for his upcoming biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

A user wrote: "This appears to be a look for a film. This is too specific. The common man hair, the glasses, the subtle expression. We know he doesn't appear like this in public as Rajkummar."

Another comment read: "What happened to Rajkummar Rao? Too much hair loss all of a sudden."

A section of the Internet also suggested he might be in Ganguly's biopic.

Another social media user shared the video with the caption: "Different shades of Rajkummar Rao... but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognise him. Honestly, he never had conventional charm. What he had was uniqueness. Now even that feels replaced by something overly polished and artificial."

Rajkummar Rao on the Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Confirming he's playing the titular role, Rao told NDTV: "Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official—yes, I am playing him in his biopic."

He admitted to being "extremely nervous" about the role, adding: "I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun." He also expressed confidence in mastering the Bengali accent for the film.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik in 2025.