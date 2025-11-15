Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome A Baby Girl On 4th Wedding Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Saturday (November 15). The good news coincided with their fourth wedding anniversary.

What's Happening

The new parents joyfully announced the news on social media with a heartfelt post that said, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic)."

In a joint caption, they wrote, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. (sic)"

The announcement quickly attracted heartfelt congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Actor Varun Dhawan welcomed them with "(red heart emoji) welcome to the club guys(red heart emoji)."

Actress Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations you guys (red heart emojis) welcome to the best hood ... parenthood(red heart emoji)."

Ali Fazal said, "Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this. Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak...(red heart emojis)."

Comedian Bharti Singh added, "Congratulations (Champagne glasses, vvil eye, raised hands emoji) beautiful journey (red heart emojis)."

Background

Earlier in July 2025, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had announced their first pregnancy through a joint Instagram post that read, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar (sic)."

Their love story dates back to 2014 when they met on the sets of Hansal Mehta's drama CityLights. Rajkummar first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement and thought she was really cute. The two connected while filming CityLights and eventually fell in love.

After years together, Rajkummar proposed in October 2021, and the couple married in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony attended by family and close friends.