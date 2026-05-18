Raveena Tandon Recalls 'Crazy' Mob Incident Outside Her Home: 'Caught A Man By His Shirt And Threw Him Out'

Raveena Tandon reacted to the 2024 allegations accusing her and her driver of physically assaulting a woman. She also gave a detailed account of what happened following the claims that surfaced. She said a group of around '30 people' gathered outside her residence, creating a tense situation.

Details

In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress addressed the incident and said the accusations against her were false. She added that CCTV footage from the building later helped clarify what had actually happened. According to her, the police also indicated that the episode appeared to be an attempted extortion.

Raveena said, "Luckily, we had the CCTV cameras, where immediately the truth came out. Like I said, Instagram and social media is a boon and a bane. They tried very hard to edit it in such a way. The cops said it was an entire extortion plan. They just wanted to create a ruckus."

She added, "There was a mob entry inside my house. My children were there. Anil was at the office. You think I'd have let anyone enter my house? I'd have definitely stood up and fought, but the point here is they were trying to scare us and settle it for money."

The actress said her driver was wrongly accused, stating that there was no contact between the car and the women standing nearby. "They were blaming him for no reason when nothing had happened. I thought if the women in the burqas were someone's guests, I'd go and say sorry on behalf of the driver. As soon as I walked out - I think that's what they were waiting for."

Raveena continued, "My driver was alone. They were trying to record my house, so he just put her phone down. The minute he did, she went on a tangent of, 'How can you touch me? I'll call the cops and file a rape complaint against you.' I thought this poor chap was going to go to jail for a false molestation case, so I went out to talk to her, woman to woman."

Raveena further recalled the chaos on the day of the incident, saying an unknown person had entered her home during the commotion. She said she had to physically remove the intruder in order to protect her family and staff.

The actress said, "The minute I walked out, there was a mob of 30 men! So, they decided to beat him up. I opened the gate and dragged him inside. They beat up another watchman. They'd beat up anyone who blocked their way."

"It was three women - me and two domestic helps - blocking 30 men. It was crazy! A man even got into my house, and I've actually caught him by his shirt and thrown him out," added Raveena.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle.



Also Read: Raveena Tandon Reveals Why She Rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai And Chaiyya Chaiyya