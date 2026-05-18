<i>Peddi</i> Trailer: Ram Charan Shines As A Crossover Athlete In Buchi Babu Sana's Rural Drama

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead, has been released.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the trailer gives audiences a glimpse into the world of Peddi - a gritty, energetic sports drama set in rural Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Charan plays Peddi, a spirited young man from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district, whose biggest strength is his incredible sporting ability. Whether it's cricket or wrestling, Peddi seems unbeatable. In fact, his unique talent lies in being a crossover athlete.

But Peddi's journey isn't all victories and applause. That's when Divyenndu comes into the picture.

As he competes in different sporting events across the district in the hope of building a better future, life throws several challenges his way. The trailer hints at emotional setbacks, intense rivalries, and powerful obstacles that threaten to stop him from achieving his dreams. How Peddi rises above these struggles and fights his way to the top appears to be the emotional heart of the story.

And, of course, there's romance as well, thanks to Janhvi Kapoor.

About The Movie

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi looks like much more than just a sports drama. Set in a rural landscape, the film tells the story of a determined villager who uses sports to unite his community and protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premiere shows reportedly beginning a day earlier on June 3.

ALSO READ: Why Peddi Filmmaker Rejected Khushi Kapoor For The Film And Took Janhvi Kapoor Instead