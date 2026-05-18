<i>Karuppu</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Trisha Film Racing Towards Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Karuppu, headlined by Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji, is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The fantasy action drama witnessed an impressive opening weekend across Tamil and Telugu markets.

Breaking Down The Numbers

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore net on day 3 across 6,843 shows in India. Out of this, Tamil screenings contributed Rs 24.20 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 4.15 crore to the total.

Karuppu had opened with Rs 15.50 crore on day 1 across 4,891 shows. The collections saw a major jump on day 2, with the film earning Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows nationwide.

With this, the movie's total India net collection now stands at Rs 68 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 78.75 crore.

On Sunday, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 64.3 percent. Tamil screenings dominated with 73 percent occupancy across 5,048 shows, while Telugu screenings recorded 40 percent occupancy from 1,795 shows.

Karuppu has also been performing strongly overseas. On day 3, the movie minted Rs 13 crore in international markets, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 42 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the film has now climbed to Rs 120.75 crore.

Released on May 15, Karuppu features Suriya in the role of Karuppuswamy, while Trisha Krishnan plays Preethi. RJ Balaji appears as Baby Kannan, Sshivada essays Kanmani, and Anagha Maaya Ravi portrays Binu. The film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Swasika in key roles. Meanwhile, Aju Varghese, Sandy Master, and Janany Kunaseelan make cameo appearances in the project.

The story revolves around a father-daughter duo struggling to fight a legal battle as their court case keeps facing delays. Their problems worsen because of a manipulative lawyer, leaving them almost hopeless. However, things take a turn when their case is finally taken up, setting the stage for the events that follow.

Karuppu has been produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.



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