Rashmika Mandanna Accidentally Drops The 'F Word' While Praising <i>Cocktail 2</i> Co-Star Kriti Sanon, Watch What Happened Next

Rashmika Mandanna had everyone laughing at the Cocktail 2 song launch event after she accidentally used ‘the F word' while praising co-star Kriti Sanon's stunning look in the film.

The film's lead stars, Rashmika, Kriti, and Shahid Kapoor, attended the launch along with producer Dinesh Vijan, director Homi Adajania, and music composer Pritam.

While interacting with the media and fans, Rashmika could not stop praising Kriti. Talking about her look in the movie, she said, “Something in Cocktail 2 was just so different.” She then looked at Kriti and added, “You look hot. That the world knows... and you are f****** hot.”

The actor immediately realised what she had said and hilariously covered her mouth. “Oh, sorry! Silence that!” she said, leaving the audience cheering and laughing.

Rashmika continued hyping up her co-star and added, “She's amazing, like look at her. There's too much love happening.”

She also opened up about the bond and chemistry shared between the lead cast. Speaking about working with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti, Rashmika shared, “We know the chemistry that we and Shahid have shared, but something in Cocktail 2 is just so different and so magical.”

The actor further teased fans about the film and hinted that there is a lot more drama and entertainment waiting on screen. “This is just the tip of the iceberg, and I'm so excited to see what's in store because every scene that I have heard of is spectacular,” she said.

Cocktail 2 is set to release in theatres on June 19. It also marks Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, released in 2024.

The first Cocktail, also directed by Homi Adajania, released in 2012 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles.

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