<i>Cocktail 2</i>: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate As They Wrap Up Shoot

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films that the audience is excited about. The team wrapped up the film's shoot recently, and the director took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with the gang.

Homi Adajania wrote, "Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys."

The picture featured Homi Adajania along with the three leads - Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna commented, "Homsterrrrr!!!! Biggesttt love to you!!"

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Love you Homsterrrr!!"

Kriti Sanon On Cocktail 2

In an interview with Zoom, Kriti Sanon revealed that she was looking for a film that was not as heavy as her recent release. "I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com," the actress said.

"Yes, it's a sequel, but it's more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different. So everything is different, except for the vibe of Cocktail. And of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania. So that remains as is," she added.

Kriti Sanon had further revealed that two major schedules of the film have already been completed, and the third schedule will begin soon in Mumbai. The actress mentioned, "I think I'm looking so different from what I have ever looked, which I'm very excited about, and it's also very fresh."

Drawing parallels between her film and its prequel, Kriti Sanon said, "When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today. It doesn't make you feel like it's, what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it's today's film. And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about. And I've had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course, Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride."

Cocktail 2 marks Kriti's second collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is expected to be released by the end of 2026.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Over a decade later, Adajania returns with a fresh storyline and cast, with Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika stepping into the spotlight.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 Delhi Shoot Pushed After Red Fort Blast