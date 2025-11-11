Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's <i>Cocktail 2</i> Delhi Shoot Pushed After Red Fort Blast

The much-anticipated shoot of Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has hit an unexpected pause. The film's Delhi schedule has been postponed due to the alarming rise in air pollution levels in the capital and heightened security concerns following the recent blast near Red Fort.

Delhi Schedule On Hold Amid Safety Concerns

According to Hindustan Times, the trio, along with the film's crew, were scheduled to begin filming in Delhi on November 12. However, the team decided to postpone the shoot after evaluating the current situation in the capital.

Explaining the reasons for the delay, the portal reported, "Well, the air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area... So, there are multiple reasons that have added to the reason behind the decision. That being said, the Delhi schedule is not cancelled but just pushed. The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well."

The film's Delhi schedule was planned across various iconic and bustling parts of the city, including South Delhi, Central Delhi, and the university area. However, the uncertainty surrounding both the air quality and the security situation has made the makers cautious.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Over a decade later, Adajania returns with a fresh storyline and cast, with Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika stepping into the spotlight.

Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Delhi On High Alert

On Monday evening, a blast occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station. Officials confirmed that nine people were killed and 20 others injured after an explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car at 6.52 pm. The impact left several vehicles damaged and the area strewn with debris.

Authorities have since invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after intelligence inputs and forensic evidence suggested possible terror links.