Thirteen people are dead and 24 injured after a blast in a car near Red Fort on Monday evening, officials said.
The blast took place in a Hyundai I20 car at 6.52 near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the busy area.
"The blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle that came to a halt at the Red Fort traffic signal. There were occupants in the car. The blast damaged cars nearby," Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters.
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Twenty fire engines were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
The anti-terror squad and Delhi Police Special Cell are on the spot to assess the situation.
Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. Panic gripped the area that was swarming with a huge crowd of people.
The blast came hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana.
The materials – which included 350kg of ammonium nitrate, a commonly-used fertiliser that can be turned into a deadly bomb - were seized based on intel from arrested J&K-based doctor, Adil Rather.
Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.@AmitShah— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2025
"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi posted on X
"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately," Amit Shah said in a video address
"There will be a thorough investigation. I am headed to the spot and then the hospital," Amit Shah said in a video address after a blast near Red Fort killed 13 people in the national capital
"Shocked by news of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi and by reports of fatalities & injuries. My thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families of the victims. Urging everyone in the vicinity to stay alert and follow official advisories. The safety of citizens must remain our foremost priority," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted on X.
"The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured," Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X.
A live bullet was seen on the ground after a blast ripped through a car parked near Red Fort, killing eight people in Delhi
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed the explosion near Red Fort as "extremely alarming" and demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the blast. The Delhi Police Commissioner and chiefs of the NIA and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are continuously updating the Home Minister about the situation.
An eyewitness to the explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort today told NDTV he saw body parts fly and land on the road, right in front of him. Eight people were killed and 24 were injured.
The man, visibly shaking as he spoke, recalled the blast was so loud that his ears hurt for some time.
"One person's body was torn into pieces. I saw a hand on the road," he told NDTV in front of the Red Fort. "I can't describe it in words; it was a very strong explosion."
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi cops and has been briefed on the security situation, say sources. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is headed to the blast site in the national capital
* Forensic tests of explosive remnants
* Examination of CCTV camera in and around location
* Questioning of all witnesses
* Mobile and communication forensics
* Thorough checks of all intel alerts
"We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control," said AK Malik Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi
The Delhi blast that killed 8 comes a day before Bihar votes in phase 2. The votes will be counted on November 14
Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh have ben put on high alert after 8 killed in explosion near Red Fort in Delhi
* Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj, Govindpuri bomb blast in 2005 that claimed 62 lives and injured 210
* Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash bomb blast in 2008 that killed 24 and injured over 100
* Mehrauli Flower Market bomb blast in 2008 that killed 3
* Delhi High Court bomb blast in 2011 that killed 15 and inured 74
The Delhi Police has ramped up security checks across the national capital in the wake of the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Monday. The arms were seized from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in the neighbouring city.
As it happened, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort Monday evening, killing eight and leaving multiple vehicles in flames and window panes in smithereens
"Bahut zor awaaz aayi, building ki khidki hil gayi, mera ghar gurudware ke paas hai (There was a very loud noise, the windows of the building shook, my house is near the Gurudwara)," a witness told NDTV
Pictures from the blast site showed a huge crowd around the site with multiple vehicles on fire. Another picture showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground
* The Blast took place in a car near Red Fort, a popular tourist attraction
* Visuals showed a huge crowd around the site with multiple vehicles on fire
* Delhi Police Team is at the spot
* 20 Fire engines are at the spot
* The nature of the blast is not known yet
