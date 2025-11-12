Al Falah Hired Professor Sacked By J&K Lt Governor For Terror Activities

A private university in Haryana's Faridabad -- already under scrutiny in connection with the Delhi blast investigation -- has been found to have employed a professor who was previously dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for alleged links with terrorist organisations. The blast near Red Fort killed nine people and injured nearly two dozen others on November 10.

NDTV has accessed documents showing that Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, a professor in the Department of Medicine at Al-Falah University, had been dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2023 under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. The provision allows the government to terminate a public servant without a departmental inquiry in cases involving the security of the state.

According to official records accessed by NDTV, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan was serving as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar before his dismissal.

The order, issued on November 21, 2023, stated that the Lieutenant Governor was "satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available, that the activities of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan are such as to warrant his dismissal from service."

"The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that, in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar," the order read.

Documents accessed by NDTV confirm that after being dismissed in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan was recruited by Al-Falah University in Faridabad. He was listed as a Professor in the Department of Medicine at the university.

Al-Falah University, established in 2014, has denied any association with terror organisations.

As central agencies probe possible links between terror cells operating in Delhi-NCR and individuals associated with the university, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan is reportedly untraceable.

The Delhi Blast Investigation

Two days after the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station, investigators revealed that the terrorists had planned a series of coordinated attacks in Delhi resembling the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

According to sources, the plot -- allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group -- aimed to target multiple landmarks in central Delhi, including Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple. Investigators believe over 200 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were being prepared for use not only in Delhi but also in Gurugram and Faridabad.

The group's objective, sources said, was to incite communal tensions by attacking religious sites and public spaces.

Doctors At The Centre Of The Conspiracy

According to sources, several doctors from Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts in Jammu and Kashmir are part of the module. These medical professionals provided a "white-collar cover" for the terror network, enabling them to move freely in Delhi-NCR without arousing suspicion, sources said.

They established bases in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga, rural areas near Faridabad, where explosives were stored.

Among those arrested are Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganale, and Dr Adeel Rather. Another suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, is believed to have been the suicide bomber who died in the blast on November 10.

All four had medical backgrounds, and several had professional associations with Al-Falah University.

The Al-Falah Connection

Both Dr Shaheen Saeed and Dr Muzammil Shakeel were employed at Al-Falah University. Both individuals were in contact before their arrest.

Dr Saeed was arrested after an assault rifle and ammunition were recovered from her vehicle. Authorities say she was involved in setting up a women's wing of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Dr Muzammil was arrested with 2,900 kg of explosive materials.

Three other doctors who worked at the same university were detained for questioning.