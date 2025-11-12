Exclusive: Hunt On For 2 More Cars Sourced By Red Fort Blast Suspects

Besides the i20 car used in the Delhi blast, the suspected suicide bomber and his key associate had procured two more cars from Delhi, NDTV has learnt. Not much is known about these cars yet, but those are believed to have been part of the terror conspiracy that is now being probed to find out the perpetrators of the November 10 blast.

The high-intensity blast in the heart of Delhi shook the entire nation on Monday evening. It left nine dead and about two dozen injured near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Umar Nabi, the suspected bomber, has been identified as a doctor with links to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Aamir Rashid Mir, who was in the power department in Kashmir, and his family are accused of helping Umar.

The investigation into the Jaish module has been taken over by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The police are now studying the databanks of all arrested and detained individuals. Their Aadhaar and driving licenses are being carefully examined, while the cops are also scanning their call logs, WhatsApp, Telegram, and travel history. Aamir is being questioned along with his plumber brother, Umar Rashid, 30, and another suspect, Tariq Malik; they haven't been arrested yet.

Dr Shaheen Saaed, who was arrested with an assault rifle and ammunition in her car, is also among those being probed. She worked at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, about 45 km from Delhi. Sources said she held the charge of the India branch of the JeM's women's wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar's sister Sadia Azhar in Pakistan.

Three other detained doctors who worked at the university are likely to be released since their connection to any terror module hasn't been established.Kashmiri doctor Muzammil Ganale alias Musaib, who also worked at the same university, remains in custody after he was arrested with 2,900 kg of explosives used in bomb-making. He was also in touch with Dr Saeed.