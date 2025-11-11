"Her Behaviour Was Strange": Professor Recalls Terror Accused Doctor

Shahin Shahid, a doctor, till recently would have passed as just another professional, going about doing her work. But no one who worked with her had the faintest idea who she really was.

Shahid had been working below the radar to set up the women's wing of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in India, Delhi Police sources said.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, she was arrested in connection with a massive explosives haul in Haryana's Faridabad, a city at the interstate border with Delhi.

A professor at Haryana's Al-Falah University, 45 km from Delhi, told NDTV the recent events have now brought clarity about what Shahid had been up to.

"Shahid did not adhere to discipline. She would leave without informing anyone," the professor told NDTV, asking not to be identified.

"Many people used to come to meet her at the college. Her behavior was often strange. Complaints against her too had been made to the management," the professor alleged.

The professor said they will fully cooperate with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the case.

Demands to look into Shahid's personal records and where all she had worked before have been raised by many people in the college.

"We never suspected her in this manner," the professor added.

Shahid was handed charge of the India branch of the JeM's women's wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar's sister Sadia Azhar in Pakistan.

Shaheen had been in touch with Kashmiri doctor Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib, who worked at the same university. Ganale was arrested after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from his two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Investigators have found that a car that was used to store an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition belonged to Shahid. The Maruti Suzuki Swift, which has a licence plate with Faridabad's code HR 51, was searched after the police questioned Ganaie.

These developments are now under investigation as linked with the suicide bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort yesterday, which killed 12 people.