Mangled Bodies, Damaged Cars: The Delhi Car Blast In Photos

- Eight people were killed and 20 injured in a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort
- The blast occurred during a busy evening with many people in the area
- Injured victims were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital for treatment
Eight people were killed and 20 injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car this evening near Delhi's historic Red Fort. The blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.
A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Haryana, Punjab, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Bihar, which is set to vote in the second and final round of polling tomorrow, is also on high alert.
Here is a look at the Delhi blast site in pictures.
The nature of the blast is unclear at this time, but all state security agencies are on high alert.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world