Mangled Bodies, Damaged Cars: The Delhi Car Blast In Photos

Eight people were killed and 20 injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car this evening near Delhi's historic Red Fort. The blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Haryana, Punjab, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Bihar, which is set to vote in the second and final round of polling tomorrow, is also on high alert.

Here is a look at the Delhi blast site in pictures.

Disturbing visuals showed bodies on the ground, severed body parts, and mangled cars. PTI

Moments after the blast, police and security personnel rushed to the blast site. PTI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials at the blast spot near Delhi's Red Fort area. ANI

An ambulance rushes to Lok Nayak Hospital after a blast in a car near the Red Fort. ANI

Security personnel at the blast spot that left multiple vehicles in flames. PTI

Security forces and Delhi Police at the spot after an explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort. PTI

Charred remains of vehicles and glass scattered on the road at the blast spot. ANI

Fire trucks and Delhi police at the spot after an high-intensity blast stunned the national capital. ANI

The nature of the blast is unclear at this time, but all state security agencies are on high alert.