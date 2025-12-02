Drone Pics On Delhi Blast Co-Conspirator's Phone Reveal A Hamas Pattern

Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, an "active co-conspirator" in the Delhi blast thought he had removed evidence pertaining to the use of Hamas-style weaponised drones in the terror module. But he was wrong. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered drone pictures from Danish's phone which reveal a Hamas-like pattern.

The investigators found dozens of pictures and videos of drones and rocket launchers in the deleted folder of Danish's phone, according to sources.

Videos on how to plant explosives in drones have also been found in Danish's phone. All these videos were sent to the co-conspirator through an app.

The investigation revealed that some foreign numbers were also found on the app.

The probe has also found that the terrorists were looking to build modified drones that could travel up to 25 kilometres.

Investigators have confirmed that the module studied gliding rockets similar to those used by Hamas. According to Paras Jain, CEO and Founder of Indowings, a drone and anti-drone manufacturing company, these rockets can be released from the ground or even by hand, making them a low-cost alternative to guided missiles.

One rocket can be launched in 20 seconds and three can be fired within a minute, Jain told NDTV. Hamas uses such rockets in bulk because they cover a wide impact area and create fast disruption.

Who Is Danish?

Danish, an expert in drone modification, allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets, the NIA said in a statement.

NIA Arrests Another Key Associate of the Terrorist who Carried out Red Fort Area Car Bomb Blast pic.twitter.com/OMkhwbRddu — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 17, 2025

He tried to make powerful drones fitted with large batteries that can carry heavier bombs along with cameras, sources told NDTV. He has experience in making small, weaponised drones, they said.

Danish was arrested by an NIA team in Srinagar on November 17.

"The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage," the NIA statement read.

