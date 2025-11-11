Delhi Blast: Brother Of Doctor Arrested From Al Falah University Raided

Several properties were raided in Lucknow on Tuesday in connection with the recovery of explosives from Faridabad and the Delhi suicide blast, including a house that belongs to the brother of Dr Shaheen Shahid, from whose car assault rifles and ammunition were recovered, officials have said.

Shaheen, who worked at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was one of the doctors from the institution arrested on Monday and was allegedly tasked with establishing the women's wing of the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. She is also a suspect in the deadly suicide blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, in which at least nine people were killed.

Sources said Shaheen is also from Lucknow and the house, raided by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Lucknow Police, belongs to her brother, Dr Parvez, who is an assistant professor at the Integral University in the city.

They said Shaheen and Parvez are the children of one Saeed Ansari. Shaheen was selected through the Public Service Commission and became an assistant professor at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur.

In 2013, she disappeared from the college without informing anyone. She was married to a man named Zafar Hayat and the couple divorced in 2015. The institute dismissed Shaheen in 2021.

Sources had earlier said that Shaheen was asked to set up the India branch of the Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is led by the terror group's founder Masood Azhar's sister, Sadia Azhar, in Pakistan.

Sadia Azhar's husband, Yusuf, was a mastermind of the Kandahar hijacking and was one of the terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor, which was India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on May 7.

Shaheen worked at the university with Dr Umar Mohammed, the alleged Delhi suicide bomber, and Dr Muzammil Shakeel, who has also been arrested. Over 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, the chemical used in the Delhi blast, had been recovered from two rooms rented in Muzammil's name in Faridabad.