Lucknow Doctor Arrested In Faridabad Was Head Of Jaish's Women Wing In India

The Lucknow-based woman doctor, who was arrested in connection with the massive explosives haul in Faridabad near Delhi, was responsible for establishing the women's wing and recruitment for Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to Delhi police sources.

The woman doctor has been identified as Dr Shaheena Shahid. She was handed over the command of JeM's women's wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar's sister, Sadia Azhar, in Pakistan.

Sadia Azhar's husband, Yusuf Azhar, was a mastermind in the Kandahar hijacking and was reportedly killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7.

About Shaheena Shahid

Shaheena Shahid is a resident of Lucknow's Lal Bagh, according to officials. She was arrested after JeM's terror module in Faridabad was busted, and an assault rifle was recovered from her car.

Shaheena is reportedly part of Al-Falah University and known to be closely associated with Kashmiri doctor Muzammil Ganaie, alias Musaib, who was arrested after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from his two rented rooms in Faridabad.

A native of Koil in J-K's Pulwama, Muzammil was a doctor working at Al Falah University at Dhauj, around 45 km from Delhi. Muzammil was arrested after the J-K Police named him as a wanted person in a case involving putting up posters supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Investigators have found that a car used to store an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition belongs to Shaheena Shahid

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the number of which begins with Faridabad's code HR 51, was searched after cops questioned Muzammil. His revelations also helped police find 350 kg of explosive material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, 20 timers, and other suspicious items. The recovery was made from a rented accommodation.

About Jamaat ul-Mominaat

JeM, which suffered a crippling blow during India's Operation Sindoor, reportedly stepped up efforts to revive its footprint, including in India, and announced the formation of its first-ever women's wing, named Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, in October.

According to reports, the recruitment for the new unit began on October 8 at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

The women's brigade is reportedly to be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar. The group is reportedly enlisting wives of JeM commanders as well as economically vulnerable women studying at its centres in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.