Jaish Terrorist Arrested In J&K's Baramulla, Weapons Found

Mohsin Manzoor Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases

A terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammed was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested during an anti-terrorist combing operation in the town, the police said. Weapons have been found on him.

According to the spokesperson, Salhea was a member of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and was wanted in two cases in Baramulla.

He was also a part of a newly raised three-member terrorist group involved in planning and executing attacks in Baramulla district.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from him, the spokesperson said.

A terrorist from this group was killed over a month ago in an encounter with the police. A special police officer, Bilal Bhat, died in the gunfight and another policeman, Amardeep, was injured.

A second terrorist was recently arrested, and now with the arrest of the third and the last terrorist of the Jaish in Baramulla, the terror group's ability to strike has been neutralised, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

