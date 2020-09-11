Army Arrests 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists In J&K's Kupwara

The Army arrested the terrorists, who were travelling in a car, at a check-post (Representational)

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were arrested in the Drugmulla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, according to the Indian Army.

The two terrorists were travelling in a car when they were stopped at a joint check post, which was set up based on credible inputs, resulting in their arrest on Thursday night.

One AK-47 rifle with ammunition, two grenades, Rs 7 lakhs in cash, and other warlike stores were recovered from their possession, according to the Army.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps had said that an IED detected by CRPF in a culvert near Nutnussa in Kupwara was diffused by a bomb disposal squad.

