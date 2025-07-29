Questions, Prompt Counters: Rahul Gandhi, PM Face Off At Op Sindoor Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his response to the debate on Operation Sindoor, in the Lok Sabha this evening, took many a snipe at the Congress. But he also gave a point-by-point rebuttal to every issue raised by Rahul Gandhi. From giving a free hand to armed forces to the international community's support for India - he gave a detailed reply to each of the arguments raised by the Leader of the Opposition.

'Giving A Free Hand To Armed Forces

Mr Gandhi, in his 40-minute speech, had alleged that the government had left the forces with their "hands tied behind their backs" - while allowing it to conduct Operation Sindoor, it had not allowed attacks on Pakistan's military installations.

"Freedom of manouevre is important. Captain Shiv Kumar, defence attache to Indonesia, said we lost some aircraft. That happened only because of the constraint by the government. Meaning, you told our pilots and tied their hands behind their backs and told them to go.

The defence minister publicly said this in the house. The point is that aircraft were lost because of the constraint by the political will. You started the fight and then in the beginning you said we don't have the political will," Mr Gandhi said.

PM Modi, who earlier said the government had given a free hand to the forces, reiterated it. "They (the armed forces) were given full freedom, and we told them that you will decide when, where, and how to execute the operation. We taught them (Pakistan_) a tough lesson, and even today, they are getting sleepless nights.

'Why Did India Stop'

Mr Gandhi pointed out that India had asked for a ceasefire just 22 minutes into Operation Sindoor. Accusing the government of "surrendering in a half-hour," he said: "Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes and then he (Rajnath Singh) said the most shocking thing. 'At 1.35 am we called Pakistan and told them that we have non-military targets and we do not want escalation'. These are the words of the defence minister. The DGMO of India was told by the government to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 am."

Accusing the Congress of "importing issues from Pakistan, PM Modi said there was no need for the armed operation against Pakistan to continue, since "in 22 minutes, we avenged the April 22 attack... Pakistan could not do anything".

"After the surgical strikes, Balakot, they (the Congress) tried to play games, and after Op Sindoor, they are asking why did you stop it? They just need a reason to oppose and the entire country is laughing at you," he added.

'Trump Claimed Ceasefire Credit'

Pointing out that US President Donald Trump had claimed ceasefire credit, Rahul Gandhi said, "Donald Trump has said 29 times that he established a ceasefire. If he is lying, then PM should say it clearly in the house".

PM Modi reiterated that no world leader had asked India to stop. It was Pakistan, which, battered, had sued for peace.

"Pakistan could not imagine that India would respond like this," PM Modi said. "Pakistan called the DGMO (Director General of Military Affairs), and said, 'Bas karo, bohot maara, ab zyaada maar jhelne ki taakat nahi hai (Stop now, you beat us badly, we cannot take any more)'," he added, raising cheers from the treasury benches.

'Lost Aircraft During Operation Sindoor'

On Mr Gandhi's demand for a clarification on allegations that India lost five fighter aircraft during the clash with Pakistan, PM Modi said the Congress is in the habit of believing Pakistan and not the Indian armed forces.

Claiming that India lost its fighter jets, Mr Gandhi had held the government responsible, asserting that no tactical mistake was made by the air force. "I want to say to CDS General Anil Chauhan ji, you made no tactical mistake, the Indian air force made no mistake, the mistake was made by the political leadership that said you cannot attack the military infrastructure. The air force is not to blame at all," he said.

"Some people are carrying Pakistan's narrative forward instead of what the forces are saying," PM Modi said.

'Not A Single Nation Condemned Pakistan'

Rahul Gandhi said despite India's outreach to world leaders on Operation Sindoor and the message on Pakistani terror, "not a single nation had condemned Pakistan but only condemned terrorism. This shows the mindset of these people".

PM Modi pointed out that no nation had stopped India from conducting its operations. "The United Nations, out of 193 countries, only three nations gave a statement in favour of Pakistan. Every country supported India except India. We got the world's support but it is very unfortunate that the Congress did not support us," he added.