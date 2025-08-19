Explained: NCERT's New Lesson On Operation Sindoor And India's Fight Against Terror

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a special module on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Two versions have been released - 'Operation Sindoor: A Saga of Valour (Preparatory and Middle Stages)' and 'Operation Sindoor: A Mission of Honour and Bravery (Secondary Stage)'. Both are designed for interactive classroom learning.

Pakistan and its role in Pahalgam attack

The book places the responsibility of Pahalgam attack on Pakistan stating that "their political and military leadership was involved".

"Pakistan denied any involvement and didn't take any steps to stop the terrorists. India kept urging them to shut down the terrorist camps, but their leaders didn't act."

The Secondary Stage text concludes with a clear message: "The valiant actions of the Indian Armed Forces compelled the Pakistan Armed Forces to seek an urgent ceasefire by breaking their will to continue the fight."

Why the name 'Sindoor'?

The codename carried deep symbolism. Sindoor, worn by married women, was chosen to honour widows of victims and soldiers.

"Sindoor is a symbol of marriage, love, and respect... The operation was named to honour their pain and strength," the module states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quoted as saying: "Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country. It is an unwavering commitment to justice."

The 22-Minute Strike

On May 7, 2025, at 0105 hrs, the Indian Armed Forces launched a 22-minute mission that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

• The Army neutralised seven ground targets

• The Air Force hit Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed bases in Muridke and Bahawalpur

The text notes: "India made sure no civilians were harmed. Every target was double-checked. Only terrorist bases were attacked."

What triggered the response?

On April 22, 2025, terrorists from The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, attacked unarmed tourists at Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, killing 26. The attack sparked nationwide outrage and solidarity - candlelight marches, business shutdowns in Kashmir, and protests by Muslim groups in cities like Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Pakistan's Retaliation

On May 8, Pakistan responded with drones and artillery at Indian bases. Civilian areas, schools, and religious places were also struck, killing 14 in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's defence grid, including S-400, Akash, and Pechora systems, repelled most of the attacks. A major offensive on May 10 was also thwarted without damage to Indian assets.

Tri-Service Role and Indigenous Technology

The Army, Navy, and Air Force coordinated with Border Security Force (BSF) operations and ISRO satellite surveillance.

• The Air Force destroyed radar sites, runways, and command centres across Pakistan.

• The Navy dominated the Arabian Sea with its Carrier Battle Group.

• Indigenous systems such as BrahMos, Rudram, Hawk and Eagle drones, and smart artillery highlighted the success of Make in India.

Praising our armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "The operation proved India can break through any enemy defence using what we've made ourselves."

Civilian Preparedness

The modules also highlight 'Operation Abhyas' - nationwide drills with air raid sirens and blackout exercises on May 7, 2025. Citizens were trained to stay calm during emergencies, underlining the role of collective preparedness in India's fight against terror.