Another Fact-Check From Poll Body On Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claim

The Election Commission has once again rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of large-scale voter deletion in Bihar, involving a viral video of one Subodh Kumar.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi shared a video from Bihar on social media: "What has happened with Subodh Kumar ji is happening with lakhs of people in Bihar. Vote theft is an attack on Bharat Mata, the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen," read his post on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, Subodh Kumar alleged that his name had been removed from the draft electoral roll.

The Election Commission, however, issued a detailed clarification, asserting that Kumar is a Booth Level Agent of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and not an ordinary voter.

The poll body said Subodh Kumar's name did not exist in the electoral roll even prior to the Special Intensive Revision or SIR, and therefore the allegation of his name being "deleted" is false.

The Commission also pointed out that Kumar's name was not found in the list of deleted voters published in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

He did not submit any claim or objection under Form-6 or the required declaration after the publication of the draft roll. Kumar was personally present when the deletion list at polling station number 10 was pasted for public notice but raised no objection, the Commission said.

A detailed report from District Election Officer, Nawada, read, "It is clear that the allegation made by Subodh Kumar regarding deletion of his name in the SIR 2025 is baseless and untrue. If he submits Form-6 and the required declaration in future, his name will be included in accordance with law".

This is not the first time the poll body has countered Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" narrative in Bihar. Earlier this month in Aurangabad, Mr Gandhi had highlighted the case of a woman named Ranju Devi, claiming that she and her family had been removed from the voters' list.

जिन लोगों ने पिछले 4-5 चुनावों में वोट किया, बिहार में उनका भी वोट चोरी कर लिया।



और, जब वजह पूछा, तो एक ही जवाब मिला- ऊपर से ऑर्डर आया है।



ये गरीबों के अधिकार की लड़ाई है - हम रुकेंगे नहीं। वोट चोरी रोक कर रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wL1AdnKM6O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2025

The Election Commission subsequently released a video of Ranju Devi, where she confirmed that her and her family's names were intact in the electoral roll.

Ranju Devi alleged that political workers had misled her by saying her name was missing and promised that Mr Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would meet her.