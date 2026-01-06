BRS Writes To Rahul Gandhi, Flags Revanth Reddy's "Abusive, Threatening Language"

The controversy triggered by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks against BRS leaders on the floor of the Assembly last week is showing no signs of dying down. Senior BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, a close confidant of party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Tuesday wrote an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, blaming Reddy for repeatedly using abusive and threatening language in public meetings and inside the Assembly.

In the letter, Sravan Kumar alleged that Revanth Reddy made objectionable comments against opposition leaders, village sarpanches (heads), and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), lowering the dignity of constitutional offices. He also claimed that such language was used even during public programmes attended by schoolchildren.

The BRS leader further wrote that the Congress government in Telangana is misusing public funds, has land acquisition issues, and is involved in favouritism.

Sravan Kumar appealed to Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, to intervene and demanded that the Congress leadership must ensure that its government in Telangana upholds constitutional values and civility in public life.

On Saturday, Revanth Reddy, during a heated Assembly debate, accused KCR and senior BRS leaders of failing Telangana. The Chief Minister said that the critics questioning Congress rule would be "skinned" and have their "tongues cut" and even use unparliamentary words directed toward BRS leaders.

Sharply reacting to the comment, former irrigation minister and BRS deputy floor leader in the assembly T Harish Rao demanded an unconditional apology.

BRS working president KTR also termed Reddy's language "reckless and disrespectful". However, he also triggered a controversy, saying Rahul Gandhi should be hanged over failed promises of Congress in Telangana.

BRS MLAs have also submitted a privileged motion notice against the Chief Minister, and it looks like the episode will further escalate the political tensions inside the Assembly as well as in public in Telangana.