"Faced Hatred, Shielded Vulnerable": Rahul Gandhi Praises 'Mohammad Deepak'

Deepak Kumar, the gym owner in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar who shielded a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper during an altercation with a mob, has protected the Tricolour and the Constitution and there is no greater act of patriotism, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said.

"Crores of people carry goodwill and love in their hearts, but fear too. Deepak has shown them a way with his courage. Those who try to scare society by spreading hatred are actually cowards. Don't fear them, ever," Gandhi said in a post on X, sharing a video of meeting Deepak.

"Deepak has protected our Tricolour and Constitution. He faced hatred firmly and protected the vulnerable. There is no greater act of patriotism," he added.

करोड़ों भारतीयों के दिलों में सद्भाव और मोहब्बत की विचारधारा है, मगर मन में भय भी है - दीपक ने उन सभी को अपने साहस से राह दिखाई है।



जो लोग नफ़रत फैलाकर समाज को डराने की कोशिश करते हैं, वो दरअसल कायर होते हैं - उनसे कभी भी डरो मत।



दीपक ने हमारे तिरंगे और संविधान की रक्षा की है।… pic.twitter.com/lk3IMlk8x8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 25, 2026

Earlier, Kumar told Gandhi had called him and sought a meeting. "Rahul Gandhi ji had called me to meet him. He spoke to my family and explained to me that there is no need to fear, you have not done anything wrong."

Deepak made headlines last month when he confronted a mob pressuring a Muslim man to change his shop's name. The shop's name is Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre.

"My friends and I were celebrating Republic Day when we went to one of our friends' shops. Some boys came to the shop and started misbehaving with the shopkeeper over the shop's name. I asked them to stop misbehaving, but they replied that the word 'Baba' is only used for Sidhbali Baba, and for no one else, and that the shopkeeper would have to change the shop's name. The shopkeeper refused, and the argument escalated into a communal issue.

"The boys were from the Bajrang Dal, and the shop belonged to a Muslim. So I said, 'My name is Mohammed Deepak, what's it to you?' We don't support any political party, but an ideology. Hanuman is an ideal for every gym member because he inspires hard work," the gym trainer told news agency ANI.

Deepak's face-off against the mob triggered protests and his gym membership dropped from 150 to 15.