4 Killed In Shooting At Manhattan Office Building, Suspect Dead

At least four people were reportedly killed, including a New York Police Department officer, in a shooting in New York's central Manhattan on Monday (local time). The shooter, tentatively identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police said was a self-inflicted injury, according to a report by CNN.

Police said that the suspected gunman, who is now dead, had a concealed carry license for a handgun. He also had an expired private investigator license, per the CNN report.

The New York Post newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, reported that a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle had opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, in a crowded part of Midtown Manhattan, just blocks from Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Centre and the Museum of Modern Art.

The gunman, the Post reported, had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building, provoking a lockdown in the area.

Manhattan shooter identified as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas — multiple reports https://t.co/mrq0b93iFb pic.twitter.com/5BHrP7FgG9 — RT (@RT_com) July 29, 2025

New York Mayor Eric Adams said on X that the officer had been "struck down" and expressed his "deepest sympathies" to the family of the officer.

Police wrote on X that the scene, around Park Avenue and East 51st Street, had been "contained and the lone shooter is dead," without providing details about the identity of the suspect.

A short time later, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Disch said on X: "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralised." She gave no other details about the incident.

Fox News, citing the New York Police Department, reported that at least six people, including a police officer, were shot.

Police officers deployed a drone near Park Avenue at the height of the evening rush hour as dozens of officers swarmed the area, some carrying long guns and others wearing ballistic vests.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses several financial firms, including Blackstone, the world's largest hedge fund, as well as KPMG and Deutsche Bank, along with the NFL headquarters. Located just south of Central Park, occupies a full city block and is one of the few buildings in the city with its own zip code.