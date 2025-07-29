Who Was Shane Tamura, The Gunman Behind Deadly Manhattan Building Shooting

Shane Tamura, 27, has been identified as the gunman behind a shooting at a midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening (local time), killing at least four people. The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building at 6:28 pm for a report of someone shot. The building houses some of the country's top financial firms, including private equity giant Blackstone, and the National Football League.

All About Shane Tamura

Shane Tamura has been identified as a 27-year-old native of Hawaii, who later moved to Las Vegas.

According to a viral identity card featuring Tamura's mugshot, he held a concealed firearms permit. It was issued to him on June 14, 2022, and was valid for five years.

Manhattan shooter identified as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas — multiple reports https://t.co/mrq0b93iFb pic.twitter.com/5BHrP7FgG9 — RT (@RT_com) July 29, 2025

Tamura also carried an expired private investigator license.

Shane Tamura played football for Granada Hills, as noted in a 2015 video. An old video has resurfaced in which Tamura can be heard passionately talking about his latest victory in the game.

NEW details on would be KILLER Shane Tamura



2015 video shows the NYC shooter talking about football pic.twitter.com/g9ADVNUk4l — RT (@RT_com) July 29, 2025

Tamura recently worked as a security guard at a Las Vegas casino, as reported by the New York Post.

Shane Tamura: Investigation So Far

Police recovered Tamura's rifle, a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle, which was smeared with blood.

A vehicle with Nevada plates registered to Tamura was found at the scene. Inside that vehicle, the police found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack and medication prescribed to Tamura. The vehicle was searched by bomb squad and found to be clear of explosives.

The initial investigation shows Tamura's car travelled across country through Colorado on July 26 and Columbia New Jersey as recently as 4:24 pm on Monday. The vehicle entered New York city shortly after.

Tamura has a documented history of mental health issues, said the New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a press briefing.

The investigation so far reveals no criminal background. The motives are still under investigation.

Manhattan Shooting: What, When, How

A man, armed with a long rifle and wearing a bullet-resistant vest, was seen walking into the 44-story Manhattan office building. He reportedly opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, which is just blocks away from Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Centre, and the Museum of Modern Art.

According to a press briefing by the New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the gunman first shot the NY Police Department Officer followed by a woman who took cover behind a pillar before proceeding through the lobby. He then shots a security guard, who was taking cover behind the security desk. One additional male was shot in the lobby.

"He then calls the elevator and goes up to the 33rd floor, which is Rudin Management and begins to walk the floor, firing rounds. One person was struck and killed on that floor. He then proceeds down the hallway and shoots himself in the chest," said Ms Tisch.

In total, the gunman shot five people, of whom four died, including a New York Police Department officer, Islam. The three civilians who died in the shooting have been identified as two males and a female. One male is severely injured and in a critical situation.

After opening fire, Tamura barricaded himself inside the skyscraper and was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor, where other victims were found, sources told the New York Post.

Without giving many details, Ms Tisch shared, "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralised."

UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized. https://t.co/I3OpVuUuit — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) July 28, 2025

The shooting incident set off a chaotic scene, with scores of police cars cordoning off the area and a helicopter overhead. The New York City Police Department issued an advisory, asking people to avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

"Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," it said.