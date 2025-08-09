Advertisement

3 Injured In Shooting At New York's Times Square, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Three people were injured in a shooting at New York City's Times Square on Saturday, reported the Associated Press

A suspect has been reportedly taken into custody.

Three people were injured in a shooting at New York City's Times Square on Saturday, reported the Associated Press. The incident reportedly took place around 1:20 am (local time).

Purported videos on social media showed people running away from the scene and police cordoning off the area and attending to the wounded people.

A suspect has been reportedly taken into custody and is being questioned. No charges have been pressed so far.

More details are awaited.

