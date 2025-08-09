3 Injured In Shooting At New York's Times Square, Suspect Taken Into Custody

A suspect has been reportedly taken into custody.
Three people were injured in a shooting at New York City's Times Square on Saturday, reported the Associated Press. The incident reportedly took place around 1:20 am (local time).
Purported videos on social media showed people running away from the scene and police cordoning off the area and attending to the wounded people.
A suspect has been reportedly taken into custody and is being questioned. No charges have been pressed so far.
More details are awaited.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world