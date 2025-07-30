New York Police Mourn Their "Very Best" Cop Killed In Manhattan Shooting

The New York Police Department (NYPD) paid tribute to an officer who was killed during the Manhattan shooting on Tuesday. Officer Didarul Islam was described as "the very best of our department" by the NYPD.

"Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," the NYPD wrote on X.

"We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy," the post read.

The 36-year-old was a Bronx resident and immigrant from Bangladesh who had served in the NYPD for three and a half years. He was assigned to the 47th Precinct and remembered by colleagues, city leaders, and state officials as a model officer and devoted public servant.

Governor Kathy Hochul also praised Islam and called him "the very best of New York." She said, "An immigrant from Bangladesh, he joined the NYPD to protect his city and gave his life doing so."

She mentioned that he is survived by his wife, two young sons, and a third child on the way. "We hold his family in our prayers tonight," she added.

New York mayor Eric Adams also offered heartfelt condolences following the his death.

"Last night, I spoke with Officer Islam's father and learned that he was his only son," the mayor wrote on X, adding, "Though I serve as mayor, I am also a father. I thought of my own son, and the unbearable pain I would feel if our roles were reversed."

"Children are supposed to bury their parents. Parents aren't supposed to bury their children," before concluding the post.

Earlier in the day, Mr Adams also announced that all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaff throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-mast until further notice.

The shooting occurred on the morning of July 29 at 345 Park Avenue, when 27-year-old Shane Tamura entered the lobby and fatally shot Officer Islam. Reports say at least four people were killed during the incident before the shooter turned the gun on himself.