New York Influencer Ariela La Langosta's Body Found With Bullet Injury, Cops Say "Not A Random Act"

Ariela La Langosta, a 33-year-old social media influencer and bartender, was found dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway in New York on August 17. Ikon New York, a Manhattan restaurant and lounge, confirmed to People that she had worked at the venue the night before her body was found on Sunday. The Westchester County Police Department confirmed her death, stating she died as a result of gunshot wounds, likely a "targeted" attack rather than a random act of violence. The vehicle also showed signs of damage, including shattered windows and bullet holes, suggesting an orchestrated attack.

"The woman found deceased in her car on the Cross County Parkway on Sunday died as a result of gunshot wounds, the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed today. Ariela Mejia-Polanco, 33, who has addresses in Westchester and Rockland counties, was found deceased about 8 a.m. behind the wheel of her car on the eastbound Cross County Parkway near the Broad Street exit in Mount Vernon. Preliminary investigation determined that the woman was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act," police said in a statement on Facebook.





Ms Langosta was a popular social media influencer with over 566,000 followers on Instagram, where she showcased her fashion sense and modelling work. She worked at Ikon New York, a Manhattan lounge, and performed at venues like Starlets of New York and Opus Lounge. The influencer had also previously collaborated with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on his music videos, including the notable appearance in 'Wapae'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, Cardi B, and others mourned her on social media, with 6ix9ine calling her a "tremendous woman" and "the queen of New York." She leaves behind two children. The investigation is ongoing, with police withholding further details.

Ikon New York announced on Instagram that it would remain closed from August 18 to August 21 "out of respect for one of our beloved team members who recently passed."

"She was a brilliant, humble soul with incredible energy — the kind of person who could light up any room she entered. She will be deeply missed by all of us," the tribute said.