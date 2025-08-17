3 Killed, 8 Injured After Shooting In Crowded New York Club

Three people are dead and eight others wounded after a shooting in a crowded New York City club early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe a shooter or shooters opened fire with multiple weapons at Taste of the City Lounge in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Crown Heights after "a dispute" just before 3:30 a.m., killing three men, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

"It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York," Tisch said at a news briefing. She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street.

Those wounded in the shooting - eight men and three women - are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, she said. The ages of the victims range from 27 to 61.

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City

"I mean, we have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York," she said. "Something like this is, of course, thank God an anomaly, and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)