Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Centre will introduce a bill to ensure the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges from office. The proposed law will cover the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers and ministers of Union Territories.
The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 could be moved to a parliamentary committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move the motion in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Monsoon Session Update
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said he will oppose the amendment bill as it threatens elected governments.
Parliament Monsoon Session Update: Asaduddin Owaisi Moves Notice To Oppose Introduction Of Government Bill
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave notice to oppose the introduction of The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure.
"The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 violates the principles of federalism double jeopardy, separation of powers, due process and undermines the right of the people to an elected government," the notice read.
Parliament Monsoon Session: Omar Abdullah's Post Builds Suspense On J&K Reorganisation Bill
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a cheeky meme X saying, “Please I can’t take it anymore”, fuelling the suspense over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.
August 19, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Agenda Today
- Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will submit its report on 'Overall Review of Safety in the Civil Aviation Sector' in both the Houses
- The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be moved for consideration and passing
Home Minister Amit Shah To Move Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025
Home minister Amit Shah will present the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha. The bill reportedly could be about administrative reorganisation of J&K.
Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was annulled on August 5, 2019 after Article 370 was abrogated.
Parliament Monsoon Session Update | New Bill To "Topple State Governments For BJP": Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale
A new bill is being brought to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to directly topple state governments for the BJP, said Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale.
"A person is a criminal ONLY when convicted by a court of law. Until then, they’re an “accused”. You can’t remove a CM/Minister on mere accusation," Mr Gokhale wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
When vote-chori is exposed, Modi-Shah looking for new tricks. New Bill being brought today to allow CBI-ED to directly topple state govts for the BJP.— Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) August 20, 2025
A person is a criminal ONLY when convicted by a court of law. Until then, they’re an “accused”. You can’t remove a CM/Minister…
Parliament Monsoon Session Update: "New Bill Bypasses Both Federal Structure, Judiciary," Alleges Mahua Moitra
Union government can use Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation to arrest elected opposition Chief Minister on fake charges and sack them without proven guilty by a court, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra reacting to the news of new bill being tabled in the Parliament.
Opposition predictions come true- Constitution being changed by BJP with only 240 MPs. New bill bypasses both federal structure & judiciary - Union govt can use ED CBI to arrest elected opposition CM on fake charges & sack them WITHOUT proven guilty by a court.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 20, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session: Bills To Remove PM, Chief Ministers Arrested For A Month To Be Tabled Today
A bill to ensure the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges, from office, will be tabled in parliament today . The proposed law will cover a Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers and ministers of Union Territories.