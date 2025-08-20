Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Centre will introduce a bill to ensure the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges from office. The proposed law will cover the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers and ministers of Union Territories.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 could be moved to a parliamentary committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move the motion in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the Live Updates: