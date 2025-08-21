Kiren Rijiju Says Monsson Session "Fruitful," "Unsuccessful" For Opposition

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday described the Monsoon Session, which was marred by the opposition's disruptions, as "fruitful and successful" for the country and the government but "unsuccessful and damaging" for the opposition.

After both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, Rijiju said the government got all its business transacted and the session had a "success rate of 100 per cent", insisting that the treasury benches were forced to pass their bills in din as the opposition refused to pay heed to their request to allow discussion.

"The government has to discharge its duties to people in the national interest," he said. The opposition cannot prevent the government from working with its protests, he added.

In a swipe at the opposition parties, especially the Congress, he said their floor leaders and whips at times came to an informal understanding with the government during the session, but could not implement it in the two Houses.

"They might be under pressure," he said, suggesting that their leadership was determined to obstruct Parliament's proceedings.

"How will the new MPs of the Congress learn? Their leader does not learn," he said, referring to the need for the members to participate in debates and discussions to grow as a parliamentarian.

A united opposition protesting the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls in Bihar forced repeated adjournments in Parliament throughout the entire Session, which began from July 21, demanding a discussion on the issue.

The government ruled it out on the grounds that the administrative work of a constitutional body like the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament. The only agenda item that was conducted smoothly was a two-day discussion on Operation Sindoor in both Houses.

Protest and disagreement are democratic, but obstructing and preventing Parliament and the government from working is anti-democratic, Rijiju said.

As it became clear that the opposition was in no mood to relent, the government began pushing through its legislative agenda, introducing 14 bills in Lok Sabha and getting its nod to 12 bills. Rajya Sabha passed 15 bills.

Rijiju also slammed the Opposition over its noisy protests against the three bills, which stipulate compulsory removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers from office in case they are arrested for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

It is such a "revolutionary" proposal, he said, adding that some parties make laws to save themselves, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to bring his own office under the proposed legislation.

